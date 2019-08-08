The week in 23 photos

In this aerial photo, taken on Sunday, August 4, meltwater forms a lake on an iceberg near Ilulissat, Greenland. After months of record temperatures, scientists say Greenland's ice sheet experienced its biggest melt of the summer last week. It lost 11 billion tons of surface ice to the ocean.
A girl cries at a gym in Forest, Mississippi, after immigration raids were carried out at seven food-processing plants on Wednesday, August 7. Hundreds of undocumented workers were arrested, leaving friends, neighbors and, in some instances, strangers to temporarily care for children who did not know whether they would see their parents again, according to CNN affiliate WJTV.
Ariana Grande, left, and Barbra Streisand perform "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" at a Streisand concert in Chicago on Tuesday, August 6. It was a surprise appearance by Grande, and it left her in tears because she got to perform with her idol.
People celebrate in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down on Friday, August 2. Protesters started calling for Rosselló's resignation after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and members of his inner circle. The leaks came the same week that two former officials from the Rosselló administration were arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation.
A protester lies down on an underground train to disrupt rush-hour travel in Hong Kong on Monday, August 5. Protests in Hong Kong, which have been taking place since early June, were sparked by strong opposition to a proposed extradition bill. Critics fear that the bill, which has since been suspended, would allow citizens to be sent across the border into mainland China.