His dad died in the line of duty, so sheriff's deputies escorted him to his first day of school

(CNN) The members of the Hall County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office knew that the first day of school would be difficult for Caden Dixon; it marked one month since his dad died in the line of duty.

Because Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon of Gainesville, Georgia, couldn't be there for his 9-year-old son's first day of class, the other deputies stepped in.

"He was having a rough morning because he didn't want to go to school without his dad being there," Sgt. Charles Hewell said in a statement. "Seeing his reaction when he saw us made everything worth it."

On Wednesday morning, more than a dozen of his dad's colleagues arrived at Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy in Gainesville and escorted Caden to class.

The deputies in Dixon's Patrol Watch were a tight-knit group, according to spokesman Derreck Booth.

Read More