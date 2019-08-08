New Jersey mayor calls LGBTQ rights movement 'an affront to almighty God'

(CNN) A New Jersey mayor called the LGBTQ rights movement "an affront to almighty God" at a town council meeting and warned that people who support "unrighteous laws" will be held accountable.

Barnegat Township Mayor Alfonso Cirulli, a former assistant principal, began Tuesday by condemning a state law that requires LGBTQ-inclusive material be taught in public school. He said the law "crossed over the line into absurdity" and politicians "have no right to promote the LGBT agenda."

He said, "There is no hate or bigotry intended here," and that his comments did not represent the Barnegat Township Committee. Barnegat Township's legislative body is called a committee. The town of about 20,000 is on New Jersey's south shore.

CNN has reached out to Cirulli for comment.

In January , New Jersey followed California to become the second state in the country to require that public schools teach LGBTQ- and disability-inclusive curricula.

