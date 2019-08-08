Montana boy body-slammed for not removing hat during National Anthem, authorities say

(CNN) A man has been accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Montana after the boy wouldn't remove his hat during the National Anthem before a county rodeo, according to court documents.

Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested and charged with felony assault on minor, according to an affidavit filed in district court in Mineral County Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in the town of Superior after the boy responded rudely when the man asked him to take his hat off, according to court documents.

Brockway told police the boy was wearing a hat as the National Anthem began, and he asked him to remove it because it was disrespectful to wear during the anthem, but the boy responded by saying "f*** you," according to the affidavit.

Brockway said he then grabbed the boy by his throat, lifted him into the air, before slamming the boy into the ground, the affidavit said.

