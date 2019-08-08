A man is arrested at a 7-Eleven after a stabbing rampage that killed 4 in California

(CNN) A man went on a robbery and stabbing rampage in Southern California, killing four people before officers arrested him outside a 7-Eleven, police said.

In addition to the fatalities, the suspect also left two others with serious stab wounds in multiple crime scenes in Garden Grove and Santa Ana, police said.

The mayhem started Wednesday evening after the man allegedly stabbed two people to death at an apartment complex in Garden Grove. The suspect also lives in the complex, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a news conference.

He also killed one person during a robbery at a Subway restaurant and a male security guard at a 7-Eleven -- both in Santa Ana, police said.

In Garden Grove, the man stabbed a female insurance company employee and a man pumping gas multiple times. Both suffered serious injuries, with the man's nose almost severed, Whitney said.

