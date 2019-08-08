When her son died of burns after a bath, police say she took a Lyft and dumped his body in a dumpster

(CNN) A Baltimore mother and her partner have been charged in connection with the death of a missing 4-year-old boy, whose body was found days later in a dumpster.

Alicia Lawson, 25, reported her son, Malachi, missing to Baltimore police on August 1. She said Malachi disappeared from the front doorstep of her northwest Baltimore home after she stepped inside momentarily, according to a statement of probable cause.

The report sparked a frantic search by local and federal authorities.

Two days later, police said, the mother confessed that her son wasn't missing, but dead. Lawson gave police the location of the boy's remains. Police recovered Malachi's body in a trash bag in the dumpster, court papers said. The boy died after the couple decided not to seek medical treatment, court papers said.

Lawson and her partner, Shatika Lawson were taken into custody on Saturday. They have been charged with several offenses, including involuntary manslaughter; assault; first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child younger than 13 years old, neglect of a minor and giving false statements.

