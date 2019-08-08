The UK's new plan to attract foreign scientists, as Brexit looms

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Facebook Live Thursday to announce a points-based fast-track immigration route to encourage "elite researchers and specialists in science" to move to the UK -- a move which comes just 12 weeks ahead of the UK's planned withdrawal from the European Union.

"We are today announcing...that we are changing the rules on immigration so as to make the UK even more open and even more welcoming to scientists around the world," Johnson said.

"I want the UK to continue to be a global science superpower, and when we leave the EU we will support science and research and ensure that, far from losing out, the scientific community has a huge opportunity to develop and export our innovation around the world," the Prime Minister added in a statement released shortly after.

According to the government's proposals, the new rules will abolish the cap on Tier 1 Exceptional Talent Visas and the need to hold an offer of employment before arriving, as well as providing an accelerated path to resettlement.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Thursday that the government plans to introduce a points-based immigration system "centered on what people will contribute" the UK in order to attract "gifted minds" who will "bolster the UK's standing as a hub for science and innovation."

