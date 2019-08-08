Russia has released footage of its new 'Hunter' stealth attack drone

(CNN) Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a short video showing its new "Hunter" attack drone in action.

Known as "Okhotnik" in Russian, the 20-ton heavy unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) performed its first test flight at a military airfield on Saturday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Drones have become an integral part of modern warfare, carrying out both surveillance and attack missions, but Russia's program has traditionally lagged behind the US and other nations.

The drone features stealth technology and a jet engine that can propel it to a top speed of around 620 miles per hour, according to TASS.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has published footage of the first flight of the latest unmanned aerial vehicle «Okhotnik»#MoD #Okhotnik #Hunter #UAVs pic.twitter.com/XYynjEPAJ9 — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) August 7, 2019

It boasts an anti-radar coating and surveillance equipment, Russia's defense ministry told TASS.

