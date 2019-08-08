A Darth Vader hot air balloon has floated over the English city of Bristol

(CNN) A huge hot air balloon in the shape of Star Wars villain Darth Vader's head has been floated over a city in England.

The Darth Vader balloon is part of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, which is taking place from 8-11 August.

The famous balloon has toured the world but never soared over Bristol, the city where it was made, until Thursday, according to a fundraising page on Fundsurfer.com.

Actor David Prowse, who played Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, was born in Bristol in 1935 and attended Bristol Grammar School.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta started the fundraising campaign in order to bring the balloon home for a four-day festival to celebrate the icons of the city.

