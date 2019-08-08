Taiwan and Japan brace for a potential super typhoon

(CNN) Residents in Taiwan and Japan are bracing for Typhoon Lekima, which could become a super typhoon by the time it hits a Japanese island chain on Thursday.

Currently barreling northwest across the Pacific, Lekima intensified Wednesday night with winds at 205 kilometers per hour (about 127 miles per hour), the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

It is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon by Thursday night -- potentially reaching winds of 240 kph (about 150 mph).

Japan's southern Ryukyu Islands, which stretch north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, are expected to be hardest hit Thursday night. The chain of islands includes Okinawa, with a population of 1.4 million people.

The storm is expected to come closest to Taiwan Friday morning local time before moving toward the China coast, south of Shanghai, Satfurday evening. By the time it hits China, it could still be equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 160 kph (about 100 mph), which could bring significant wind damage and flooding up the Chinese coast over the weekend.