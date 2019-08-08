Taiwan and Japan brace for a potential super typhoon

(CNN) Residents in Taiwan and Japan are bracing for Typhoon Lekima, which could become a super typhoon by the time it hits a Japanese island chain on Thursday.

Currently barreling northwest across the Pacific, Lekima intensified Wednesday night with winds at 205 kilometers per hour (about 127 miles per hour), the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

It is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon by Thursday night -- potentially reaching winds of 240 kph (about 150 mph).

Japan's southern Ryukyu Islands, which stretch north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, are expected to be hardest hit Thursday night. The chain of islands includes Okinawa, with a population of 1.4 million people.

The possibility of a super typhoon could mean a "serious natural disaster is possibly to take place," said Mitsugu Noguchi of the Japan Meteorological Agency's Okinawa office.