(CNN) Packages containing millions of dollars worth of cocaine have washed up on a New Zealand beach made famous in a 2015 Taylor Swift music video.

Police found 19 packages containing cocaine worth an estimated $1.9 million (New Zealand $3 million) on the isolated Bethells Beach, on Auckland's west coast, police said in a statement Thursday. A caller had informed them of the packages on Wednesday evening.

Packages containing cocaine that were found on a New Zealand beach on August 7, 2019.

Police said there was a "small chance" more packages could wash up on the beach.

Authorities are still working to determine where the drugs came from. A helicopter will search the area Thursday, and regular police patrols will monitor beaches.

