Kyrgyzstan special forces attempt to storm former president's mansion

(CNN) Kyrgyzstan special forces have stormed the home of the country's former president Almazbek Atambayev in an attempt to take him into custody, according to Russian state media TASS.

Dramatic images apparently taken from inside the former president's mansion on Wednesday evening show supporters holding off troops with shotguns.

Supporters of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev reportedly guard his house in the village of Koi-Tash on August 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met last month with Atambayev. In a press appearance confirming the visit, Putin stressed Moscow's interest in Kyrgyzstan's "political stability" and avoiding new popular uprisings.

According to Kyrgyz news agency Kabar, at least 15 people were injured when special forces attempted to raid Atambayev's resident in the village of Koi-Tash in northern Kyrgyzstan, near the capital Bishkek.

Kabar said Atambayev had been summoned for questioning three times by the Ministry of Internal Affairs but had ignored the requests.

Former Kyrgyzstan's president Almazbek Atambayev waves to his supporters as he attends a rally in Bishkek, on July 3.

"During the operation, special forces soldiers did not use military weapons. The soldiers were equipped only with rubber bullets," the State Committee's press service said, according to Kabar

Atambayev was the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 until November 2017.

After he left office, the government created a special commission that concluded he could have been involved in 6 crimes during his presidency, according to Kabar.

They include suspected corruption during the reconstruction of the capital city's thermal power station and the unlawful requisition of land to build his residential house.