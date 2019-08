(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:



-- Authorities rounded up 680 undocumented workers at seven Mississippi food processing plants on the first day of school.

-- Nan Whaley, who is the mayor of Dayton, Ohio, was "at a loss" as to why President Donald Trump lashed out after visiting patients in a hospital. She believed he had a "good' visit.

-- Tucker Carlson went on vacation after he faced backlash for his false claim that white supremacy is a "hoax."

-- Many people are calling to boycott SoulCycle and Equinox because the CEO is planning a fundraiser for Trump.

-- A lioness at Leipzig Zoo in Germany ate her two newborn cubs two days after giving birth.