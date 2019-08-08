(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Authorities rounded up 680 undocumented workers at seven Mississippi food processing plants on the first day of school.
-- Nan Whaley, who is the mayor of Dayton, Ohio, was "at a loss" as to why President Donald Trump lashed out after visiting patients in a hospital. She believed he had a "good' visit.
-- Tucker Carlson went on vacation after he faced backlash for his false claim that white supremacy is a "hoax."
-- Many people are calling to boycott SoulCycle and Equinox because the CEO is planning a fundraiser for Trump.
-- A lioness at Leipzig Zoo in Germany ate her two newborn cubs two days after giving birth.
-- Willie Nelson told fans that he canceled the rest of his current tour because he is having breathing problems.
-- Venice plans to start rerouting cruise ships away from the city's historic center, which is a victory for residents tired of the giant vessels.
-- After Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would be recreating the movie "Home Alone," actor Macaulay Culkin shared what he thought Kevin McCallister would look like 30 years later.