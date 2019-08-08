Police in South Africa arrest 560 'undocumented' foreigners in raid 

(CNN) Nearly 600 foreigners were arrested in a police raid on a business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, police and government officials said Thursday.

The operation involving immigration officials and customs in the commercial hub on Wednesday was to rid the area of counterfeit businesses and crime, South African Police Service said.

"Over 560 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for processing," South Africa police said in the statement and added that authorities would check their immigration status and criminal records.

The police did not state the nationalities of those arrested in operation.

Police said it found unlicensed firearms in a raid called "Operation O Kae Molao" launched in 2018. Seven policemen, including four officers who were caught selling the confiscated items to traders were arrested during the raid.

