Tennessee inmate escapes from prison where a top official was found dead

(CNN) Authorities in western Tennessee are searching for a inmate who escaped Wednesday, the day a longtime corrections official was found dead in her home on the grounds of the prison.

Officials discovered the body of Debra Johnson, a employee of 38 years who oversaw the facilities in the western part of the state, Wednesday morning about 11:30. They believe Johnson, 64, was the victim of a homicide.

Curtis Ray Watson, who was serving a 15-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping, was discovered missing when officials put the facility on lockdown and conducted a check of inmates.

"Rest assured that we will find this offender and bring justice to the family of Debra Johnson," Commissioner Tony Parker of the Tennessee Department of Correction said. "Debra is known as a very dedicated, professional correctional employee respected both by the offender population and the people who work for our department."

The West Tennessee State Penitentiary is in Henning, about 45 miles northeast of Memphis.

