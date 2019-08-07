Larry Nassar's former boss at MSU gets a year in jail for misconduct and neglect of duty

(CNN) A former Michigan State University dean has been sentenced to a year in jail over accusations he harassed female students and failed to properly oversee Larry Nassar, the disgraced associate professor and physician.

William Strampel, the former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, was sentenced to 11 months in jail on a count of misconduct in office, and a year in jail on two counts of willful neglect of duty, the Michigan Attorney General's office said Wednesday.

He was convicted earlier this year. The sentences, handed down by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk, are to be served concurrently.

Strampel was charged as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth's investigation into how Nassar, the former MSU associate professor and USA Gymnastics doctor, was able to sexually abuse girls and women under his care over two decades.

The charges against Strampel stemmed from his own actions as dean from 2002 to 2017, as well as his failure to properly oversee Nassar, according to court documents.

Read More