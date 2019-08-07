Breaking News

More than 680 undocumented immigrants detained in Mississippi

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 4:06 PM ET, Wed August 7, 2019

A man is taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Mississippi, on Wednesday.
(CNN)US immigration authorities have detained more than 680 undocumented immigrants in what a federal prosecutor described as "what is believed to be the largest single state immigration enforcement operation in our nation's history."

US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst told reporters the arrests took place at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. "Today, as a result of the hard work of these men and women in law enforcement, we've set another record," Hurst said.
The arrests came as a result of administrative and criminal search warrants executed by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, Hurst said.
"Today, through the hard work of these men and women, we are once again becoming a nation of laws," he said.
    CNN's Sheena Jones and Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.