680 undocumented immigrants are arrested in Mississippi

(CNN) US immigration authorities have detained some 680 undocumented immigrants in what a federal prosecutor described as "what is believed to be the largest single state immigration enforcement operation in our nation's history."

US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst told reporters the arrests took place at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. "Today, as a result of the hard work of these men and women in law enforcement, we've set another record," Hurst said.

Officials declined to provide details about what sites had been targeted, citing what they said was an ongoing criminal investigation. CNN affiliates reported the raids occurred at food-processing plants throughout the state.

The arrests came as a result of administrative and criminal search warrants executed by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, Hurst said.

"Today, through the hard work of these men and women, we are once again becoming a nation of laws," he said.