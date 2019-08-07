These are the voices of a border community hit by hatred
Updated 5:44 AM ET, Wed August 7, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Days after the Walmart shooting in El Paso, fear has slowly spread on the streets, homes and workplaces. It was the deadliest attack on the Hispanic community in years and something unimaginable for this border town.
Here is what the people of El Paso have to say about coming face-to-face with hatred for the first time.
Alma Castañeda, 42, and Tony, 8
Castañeda, an assistant at the El Paso Sleep Center has been holding her son more since the shooting.
"I was watching over him and just wanted him real close when we were walking at the grocery store on Sunday," Castañeda said. "I noticed other moms had their kids on their carts and didn't want them walking around."
Tony hasn't been able to sleep in his own bed. He's afraid that something will happen to his parents. He's afraid, Castañeda said, but somehow he knows his community is resilient.
"We are strong! We are loved! Just like El Paso! Just like El Paso! -- El Paso Strong!" he cheered during his boys scouts meeting this week.
Jose Burgos, 38
More than 20 years have passed since Burgos relocated to El Paso from his native Venezuela as a young physician looking to get a post-graduate degree and likely move on. He stayed because he wanted to raise his children in the safest place they could be.
"My concern as a Hispanic is that if they (authorities) don't acknowledge that this community is afraid because we are not only racially attacked verbally -- it's also physically," Burgos said. "At some point somebody is going to have a response to that and it's not going to be a friendly response."
"We need our leaders from any party to acknowledge the problem and bring us together," he added.
Jorge A. Ortiz, 28
He's been a soothing voice for half a dozen families at the center of the tragedy. Ortiz is the general manager of Perches Funeral Homes, a binational funeral home that is handling some of the victims' funerals at no cost.
"It's an act of humanity, an act of love for the community," he said.