These are the voices of a border community hit by hatred

(CNN) Days after the Walmart shooting in El Paso, fear has slowly spread on the streets, homes and workplaces. It was the deadliest attack on the Hispanic community in years and something unimaginable for this border town.

Here is what the people of El Paso have to say about coming face-to-face with hatred for the first time.

Alma Castañeda, 42, and Tony, 8

Castañeda, an assistant at the El Paso Sleep Center has been holding her son more since the shooting.

"I was watching over him and just wanted him real close when we were walking at the grocery store on Sunday," Castañeda said. "I noticed other moms had their kids on their carts and didn't want them walking around."

