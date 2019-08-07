CNN will host a town hall on gun violence Wednesday night

Programming note: CNN will air "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis" on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
(CNN)With Americans still processing last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, CNN will hold a town hall-style event on Wednesday night to explore what can be done about the country's gun violence.
In "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis," CNN's Chris Cuomo will moderate a discussion with politicians and others from across the political spectrum. Among the topics to be discussed are gun violence, white nationalism, hate crimes, and what new gun legislation could come from this weekend's shootings.
The event comes days after more than 30 people were killed in shootings in Texas and Ohio. In El Paso, a man shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart after writing a document filled with hatred of immigrants and Latinos, police say. Federal authorities have said they're treating that shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.
In Dayton, police say a man shot and killed nine people, including his sister, in a nightlife district early Sunday. Police say he had an obsession with violence, and a Twitter account that apparently belonged to him retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts. Police say they're still trying to determine the motive in the shooting.
The audience at Wednesday night's town hall will include survivors from mass shootings, including those at Florida's Pulse nightclub in Orlando; Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School; a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Columbine High School and the Aurora movie theater in Colorado.
Guests are expected to include:
• US Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, who heads the House Second Amendment Caucus.
• Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney whose brother was killed in gun violence in 1996.
• Rosie Phillips Davis, the president of the American Psychological Association.
• James Shaw Jr., who wrested a gun away from an attacker in a deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee last year.
• JT Lewis, a 19-year-old who is running for a seat in Connecticut's state Senate as a Republican after losing his 6-year-old brother in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.