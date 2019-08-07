CNN hosts town hall on gun violence

WATCH: CNN's "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis" airs Wednesday starting at 9 p.m. ET.
(CNN)As Americans process last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, CNN is holding a town hall-style event to explore what can be done about the country's gun violence.
CNN's Chris Cuomo is moderating the discussion with politicians and others from across the political spectrum. The conversation will touch on gun violence, white nationalism, hate crimes, and what new gun legislation could come from this weekend's shootings.
Just days ago, more than 30 people were killed in shootings in Texas and Ohio. In El Paso, a man shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart after writing a document filled with hatred of immigrants and Latinos, police say. Federal authorities have said they're treating that shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.
In Dayton, police say a man shot and killed nine people, including his sister, in a nightlife district early Sunday. Police say he had an obsession with violence, and a Twitter account that apparently belonged to him retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts. Police say they're still trying to determine the motive in the shooting.
Attending the town hall are survivors of mass shootings, including those at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida; Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School; a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Columbine High School and the Aurora movie theater in Colorado.
Guests tonight also include:
• US Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, who heads the House Second Amendment Caucus.
• Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney whose brother was killed in gun violence in 1996.
• Rosie Phillips Davis, the president of the American Psychological Association.
• James Shaw Jr., who wrested a gun away from an attacker in a deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee last year.
• JT Lewis, a 19-year-old who is running for a seat in Connecticut's state Senate as a Republican after losing his 6-year-old brother in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.