CNN will host a town hall on gun violence Wednesday night

Programming note: CNN will air "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis" on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

(CNN) With Americans still processing last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, CNN will hold a town hall-style event on Wednesday night to explore what can be done about the country's gun violence.

In "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis," CNN's Chris Cuomo will moderate a discussion with politicians and others from across the political spectrum. Among the topics to be discussed are gun violence, white nationalism, hate crimes, and what new gun legislation could come from this weekend's shootings.

The event comes days after more than 30 people were killed in shootings in Texas and Ohio. In El Paso, a man shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart after writing a document filled with hatred of immigrants and Latinos, police say. Federal authorities have said they're treating that shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.