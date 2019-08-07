14 dead and 145 people injured in Taliban bomb attack in Afghanistan

Kabul (CNN) Fourteen people were killed and 145 injured by a Taliban suicide attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday, a spokesman for the country's ministry of interior told CNN.

Around 9 a.m. local time, an explosive-laden vehicle targeted the gate of the district 6 police headquarters in Kabul, Nasrat Rahimi said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media message from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.

According to Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the ministry of defense, three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the headquarters.

