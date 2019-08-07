Breaking News

14 dead and 145 people injured in Taliban bomb attack in Afghanistan

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 9:09 AM ET, Wed August 7, 2019

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 14 people.
Kabul (CNN)Fourteen people were killed and 145 injured by a Taliban suicide attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday, a spokesman for the country's ministry of interior told CNN.

Around 9 a.m. local time, an explosive-laden vehicle targeted the gate of the district 6 police headquarters in Kabul, Nasrat Rahimi said.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media message from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.
    An explosive-laden vehicle targeted the gate of the district 6 police headquarters in Kabul.
    According to Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the ministry of defense, three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the headquarters.
      Two of the attackers were killed in the incident; the third was arrested by Afghan soldiers, Aman added.
      A spokesman for the ministry of public health, Wahidullah Mayar, said many women and children were injured.