British scientist disappears on Greek island after going for a run

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 5:48 AM ET, Wed August 7, 2019

Natalie Christopher went missing after going out for a run.
(CNN)A major search operation is underway on the picturesque Greek island of Ikaria, after a British tourist went missing while out on a run on Monday.

Natalie Christopher, a 35-year-old astrophysicist, was visiting the island with her partner from their home in Cyprus but wasn't in their accommodation when her partner woke up on Monday morning.
He spoke to her by telephone and Christopher told him she'd gone out for a run, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported. But when Christopher hadn't returned after several hours and had stopped answering her phone, her partner reported her missing.
Police, fire vehicles and a helicopter have all been mobilized to search for Christopher, Greek police said.
    Police detected a signal from her cell phone on Tuesday, around 24 hours after she went missing, but were unable to locate her, according to CNN Greece.
    Christopher's sister has appealed for anyone with information to assist in the search, but urged people not to drain her battery by calling her.
    On Sunday, hours before she went missing, Christopher posted images on Facebook of her holiday on the island.
    "Beautiful spot for swimming and deep water solo ... had so much fun here today!" she wrote.
      The island has a population of around 10,000 and is a popular destination for tourists.
      Police said on Wednesday morning that the Greek defense ministry was assisting with the search.