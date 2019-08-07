Does your kid love 'The Lion King'? Here are five awesome Disney-inspired items they'll love for the first day of school

CNN Underscored partnered with Walmart to create this paid content. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Hakuna Matata!

"The Lion King" has been a family favorite movie for generations. And most recently, a computer-animated remake of the film has captivated a new generation of kids (while invoking acute nostalgia for the rest of us!).

If your child loves "The Lion King", send them back to school with these adorable pieces of merchandise from Walmart.com. Ranging from backpacks to plush toys, Walmart has all the essentials you need to full deck out your kids in head-to-toe Disney this back to school season.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite Simba-inspired gear you can add to your shopping cart right now.

5 Piece Backpack Set ($16.97; walmart.com)

This set has everything you need for back-to-school: a backpack, an insulated lunch bag, a cinchable sack, a pencil case and a keychain.

Hakuna Matata Graphic Tee ($7.87; walmart.com)

This shirt means no worries for the rest of your days; a soft, lightweight tee perfect for any kid who loves Timon, Pubmbaa, and Simba.

Lion King Sneaker ($15.87; walmart.com)

Pounce into the new school year with these sneakers featuring the king himself.

Lion King Lunch Pack ($8.97; walmart.com)

Have your kids feast like a king during lunchtime with this super cool lunch bag.

The Lion King Large Backpack ($9.98, originally $12.88; walmart.com)

A large backpack for the kid who just can't wait to be king! This bag includes two zippered pockets and adjustable straps.