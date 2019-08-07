Here's how the Note 10, 10+ stack up against Note 9, Galaxy S10+

Like clockwork, we have the next generation of the Galaxy Note, and this year we're getting a pair. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are up for preorder tomorrow and are scheduled to launch Aug. 23. But a big question is how do this year's flagships compare to 2018's Galaxy Note 9 or this past spring's Galaxy S10+.

Well, we're going to break it down by price and features, so let's dive in.

Pricing and display size

When the Galaxy Note 9 launched last year, it was one of the first with a price point near $1,000. It was just a penny under at $999.99, unlocked for the 128 GB model, and $1,249.99 for the 512 GB model. And no matter the storage, it had a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy S10 line was the most recent other flagships from Samsung. The S10+ is the largest with a 6.4-inch display and a starting price of $999.99.

The new Galaxy Note 10 starts at just $949.99 and the Note 10+ is at $1,099.99. And both of these start with 256 GB of storage. The base Note 10 is slightly smaller with a 6.3-inch display and the Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch display.

While you shouldn't expect a discount on the new Note 10 just yet, the Note 9 is on sale for $734.49 on Amazon, and might drop some more.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Note 10, Note 10+ and Galaxy S10+ are nearly identical. There are minor tweaks to the technology and a few new features on the Note. But you'll find the same 16-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto. Note 10 and 10+ have a new portrait mode or bokeh effect for video. Both Note 10s and the S10+ have a 10-megapixel lens on the front.

Samsung's Note 9 has a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. The front camera is solid for selfies, thanks to the 8-megapixel sensor.

Performance and the S-Pen

Obviously, the Note 10 and 10+ feature a faster processor — you'll get a 64-bit octa-core processor with 8 GB on the Note and a significant 12 GB on the 10+. So these devices should run swimmingly and continue to offer the best in class performance. Similar to the S10+, Samsung is working behind the scenes to optimize performance based on how you use the device.

On the Galaxy S10+, you'll find 8 GB of RAM with a 64-bit octa-core processor for 128 GB and 512 GB. The 1 TB Ceramic S10+ gets 12 GB of RAM. Last year's Note 9 gets a slightly slower 64-bit octa-core processor with either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM.

And of course you cannot forget the power of the S-Pen. It's more than just stylus with a carefully calibrated tip and some handy features. The S10+ lacks the S-Pen altogether and the Note 9 is missing some new features like Air Actions. For 2019, the Note 10 and 10+'s S-Pen has an overall lighter design. If you want a yellow one though, you'll have to get a Note 9.

Battery Life

Samsung has made impressive leaps in terms of battery tech on the Note 10 and Note 10+. Not only are the batteries larger at 3,500mAh and 4,300mAh, but these super-fast charging in two ways. You can get this from a wire or via wireless charging. The S10+ supports fast charging and has a 4,100mAh battery, which falls in the middle of Note 10 and 10+. All three of these devices support Wireless PowerShare, and this lets you charge Qi enabled devices. You'll also find the software is intelligently monitoring battery life to give you the best possible experience.

The Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery, charges via a USB-C port and can handle wireless charging. You won't find the new intelligent battery or wireless power share features here.

How do these stack up?

Ultimately, you're still getting a solid experience with these. However, if you're looking for the latest version of Android with Samsung's sleeker and smoother One UI, the choice narrows to a Note 10, Note 10+ or Galaxy S10+. You can also expect that these three will receive software updates.

Plus, with stronger hardware and newer processor technology, you can even expect the latest devices to last a bit longer.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.