Here are all the accessories arriving for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Samsung launched a number of new accessories to go along with its new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones.

Cases

There's a sleek silicone, leather and folio case for the new devices.

The fan-favorite (and also my favorite) LED Back Case is arriving for the Note 10 and Note 10+ at $54.99. Still, in your choice of black or white, this case is a simple snapback design. It uses a low power Qi wireless charging chip to light up the case, which is sprinkled with LEDs. You can set it to a calming glow or to have them light up when notifications arrive. The LED case will also come in a Wallet Cover design for $64.99.

There's also a collection of silicone and leather cases arriving for the Note 10 and Note 10+, direct from Samsung. The silicone is just $29.99, while the leather is $54.99. Additionally, a new Clear View case upgrades the folio experience with a clear strip going down the front right-hand side. This can display info like time and weather. From a brief demo, it seems neat.

You can also get a Rugged Protective Cover for $39.99 and an S-View Flip Cover for $49.99.

Power

And there is a new wireless charger that supports up to 20 watts. It still acts as a stand, but in a more compact format. The build is now a rubber-like material, and you can only prop your phone up — there is no lay flat charging option. A 45-watt ultra-fast charger designed for the Note 10+ is also arriving. While this does enable a zippy charging experience on the larger Note 10, it will work with any smartphone.

You can see a full collection of accessories arriving for the Note 10 and Note 10+ from Samsung.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.