(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The USA Today building in Virginia was evacuated after someone reported they saw a man with a weapon inside. Authorities say they have not found "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."
-- The mayor of Chicago slammed Ivanka Trump for her "misleading" tweets about gun violence in the city.
-- Armed robbers stole about $2.5 million worth of coins from a mint in Mexico City on Tuesday. The vault door had been left open.
-- The body of British scientist Natalie Christopher has been found after she disappeared while going for a run on the Greek island of Ikaria on Monday.
-- Fox's Tucker Carlson wrongly told his viewers that white supremacy in America "is a hoax."
-- Walgreens will close 200 stores in the US in an effort to cut costs. The closures represent less than 3% of their stores.
-- FedEx will cease all ground delivery operations with Amazon.
-- Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a conference call with investors that the company will be remaking the 1990s Christmas classic "Home Alone" for its new streaming service Disney+.