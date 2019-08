(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:



-- The USA Today building in Virginia was evacuated after someone reported they saw a man with a weapon inside. Authorities say they have not found "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."

-- The mayor of Chicago slammed Ivanka Trump for her "misleading" tweets about gun violence in the city.

-- The body of British scientist Natalie Christopher has been found after she disappeared while going for a run on the Greek island of Ikaria on Monday.