Millions in Zimbabwe facing starvation after severe droughts, UN food agency says

Harare (CNN) More than two million people in Zimbabwe are facing starvation after a severe drought that affected food harvests, the World Food Programme said in a report.

The UN food agency has launched a humanitarian appeal for US$331 million to assist those affected in the southern African nation.

"We are talking about people who truly are marching towards starvation if we are not here to help them. We are facing a drought unlike any that we have seen in a long time," David Beasley said while launching the aid program in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe is battling the impact of droughts that occurred between October and May, and the effect of a powerful cyclone that ripped through the eastern parts of the country.