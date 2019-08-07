Kenyan MP sent out of chamber for bringing her baby

Nairobi (CNN) A female member of Kenya's Parliament was removed after walking into chambers with her 5-month-old baby.

Zuleikha Hassan, a mother of three, told CNN she came to work with her youngest child after she was unable to find a sitter.

A security guard stopped her from taking her baby into the chamber in the Nairobi capital on Wednesday, she said, but she insisted on being with her daughter.

Rules do not allow children.

A video shows security guards gathered around the MP as she held onto her baby, and Deputy Speaker Christoper Omulele repeatedly ordered her out of the chamber.

