(CNN) The body of a British teenager who died after mysteriously falling from a plane over Madagascar has been found, authorities in the country have confirmed, as police investigate whether she intentionally threw herself from the aircraft.

19-year-old Cambridge University student Alana Cutland fell from the small plane in the remote Anjajavy region on July 25.

Police Colonel D'y La Paix Ralaivaonary told CNN on Wednesday that her body was found by local people and members of the security services on Tuesday. He said an investigation is underway into why Cutland fell from the plane and the circumstances behind it, amid suggestions that those on board with her tried to stop her from falling.

The student did not say a word during the flight, Gervais Damasy, the chief of the bureau of investigation into aviation accidents, told CNN.

Damasy said he had spoken to both the pilot and the only other passenger on the flight, a British woman.

Read More