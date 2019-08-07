US Soccer enlists lobbying firms to argue women's team isn't underpaid

Washington (CNN) The US Soccer Federation has enlisted two lobbying firms to push back against claims of pay disparity between the women's national team and the men's team.

US Soccer spokesperson Neil Buethe told CNN in a statement Wednesday that the lobbying firms will help the organization provide "accurate information and factual numbers" regarding its pay practices.

"We have received a lot of requests from policymakers seeking information about compensation for our women athletes. We took the proper steps by hiring lobbyists to make sure that those leaders have accurate information and factual numbers that will inform them about the unmatched support and investment the US Soccer Federation has provided as a leader in women's football across the world," he said.

