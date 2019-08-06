Curiosity rover makes new discoveries on Mars

A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.

A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.

Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.

Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.

NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.

NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.

InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time on April 6, 2019.

InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time on April 6, 2019.

A photo of a preserved river channel on Mars, taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.

A photo of a preserved river channel on Mars, taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.

Photos: The best moments on Mars

NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years.

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.