(CNN) Tom Brady's $40 million Boston mansion was listed for sale Tuesday morning, fueling rumors that the six-time Super Bowl champion is leaving New England -- and maybe football, too.

The sprawling pad Brady shares with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen is stuffed with five bedrooms plus a wine room, gym, spa, pool and an organic herb and vegetable garden, per the listing , which posted on numerous real estate websites early Tuesday morning and remains active.

CNN reached out to the listing agent Beth Dickerson at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty for further comment, but we haven't heard back.

The modern castle, which is lined in brick and stone, sits on 5 acres overlooking the ninth hole of a golf course. Aside from the modest three-car garage, the property can fit about 20 cars in its looping driveway -- almost enough room for every starter on the Patriots

Visitors of Brady and Bündchen get the most "zen" accommodations on the property: Their "barn-inspired" guest house is outfitted with a yoga studio and walls that open up to let in fresh air wafting off the couple's immaculately trimmed lawn.

