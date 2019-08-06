Megan Betts was the kindest person friends and former classmates knew

(CNN) Those who knew Dayton, Ohio shooting victim Megan Betts say she could light up any room she walked into and make everyone in it feel like family.

along with eight others. That light went out when Betts, 22, died on Sunday night in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting. Police say she was shot and killed by her brother, Connor Betts

"From the start, I knew Megan had a good heart," her friend Sarah Coffee told CNN. "She was good to her roots, and I don't think she could have watched someone suffer and not done anything."

Coffee was a sophomore when she met Megan, then a junior, in Bellbrook High School's band. Coffee was a clarinet player and she says Megan was a talented trumpet player.

During her sophomore year, Coffee says she was going through difficult time with anxiety and depression issues. Megan was one of the first people to run to her side and help.

