A bystander was shot in a Louisiana Walmart during a fight between two other men, sheriff says

(CNN) A man fired a gun during an argument with another man at a Walmart in Louisiana's capital on Tuesday morning, shooting and injuring a bystander who was in line to buy a lunchbox, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. CT at a Walmart in southern Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III told reporters.

One of the two men in the altercation was arrested after someone called 911, and authorities are looking for the other man, Gautreaux said. The sheriff said it wasn't immediately clear which of the men fired the shot.

The injured bystander was shot twice, went to a hospital in a private vehicle, and was in stable condition early Tuesday afternoon with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff said, citing officers who had spoken with hospital staff.

The names of the injured man and the men accused of being involved in the argument weren't immediately released.

