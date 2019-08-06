A 2-year-old born without a larynx or airway is the recipient of a historic voice box reconstruction

(CNN) Brooke Kilburn's doctors told her there was a 5% chance she'd ever meet her unborn son.

But Cooper survived his birth -- and then spent 324 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

At 2 years old, her son's beaten the odds again, this time as the recipient of the world's first successful total voice box reconstruction.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, performed the procedure in February, the hospital said in a statement.

Cooper was diagnosed with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome, a rare illness with an extremely high mortality rate, while he was still in the womb. Because of the condition, he was born without a larynx or an airway, said Kilburn, of Adamsville, Tennessee.

