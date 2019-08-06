An 11-year-old started the 'El Paso Challenge' to help his community heal

(CNN) Sixth-grader Ruben Martinez wants to hold up posters, pass out flyers and promote a challenge on Facebook he thinks will help his Texas community begin to heal from a devastating shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 24 others.

He calls it the #ElPasoChallenge.

Here's how it works: The 11-year-old is challenging each person in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for others --- one for each of the victims shot and killed when a white supremacist began firing Saturday inside a Walmart.

Ruben offers suggestions for acts of kindness

You can mow someone's lawn, visit a nursing home, pay for someone's lunch or dinner, donate to families in need, write someone a letter and tell them how great they are, hold the door for everyone, take flowers to someone in the hospital or leave a dollar on the vending machine for the next person, the young boy suggests, among other ideas in a list of "kind acts" examples.

The point is for people to "be kind to each other all day, every day," his mom, Rose Gandarilla, said. Her son's idea, she said, came after Ruben told his mom he didn't want to go shopping at stores anymore, asking if they could find a delivery service instead.

