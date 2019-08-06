A millionaire charged in his wife's murder has been caught after more than four years on the run

(CNN) A California millionaire has been apprehended after spending more than four years on the run as a suspect in his wife's death, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Patrick Chadwick, 54, is accused of killing his wife Quee Choo "Q.C." Chadwick in 2012 at their home in Newport Beach after a dispute about a possible divorce and subsequent financial issues, a news release from the district attorney's office said.

He had been charged with one felony count of murder and was out of custody on $1 million bail when he didn't show up for a pre-trial hearing in January 2015, according to the district attorney's office.

Officials including Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will address the arrest in a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.

CNN could not confirm whether Chadwick has an attorney since his capture.

