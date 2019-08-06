UK seizes nearly $50m worth of heroin, one of its largest heroin busts ever

London (CNN) In one of the largest ever seizures of heroin in UK history, British law enforcement have seized £40 million ($48.7 million) worth of the drug after an international operation, the country's National Crime Agency (NCA) said Tuesday.

Officers from the Border Force and the NCA acted Friday on intelligence that identified a suspicious vessel in Felixstowe, England, the agency said.

Inside, officers uncovered a container with approximately 398 kilograms of heroin, concealed under a load of towels and bathrobes.

Heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrooms the UK's National Crime Agency said.

"The drugs would be worth at least £9m to organized criminals selling the whole consignment at wholesale, and at least £40m at street level in the UK and other European countries," the NCA said.

The heroin was removed and the container returned to the vessel and sent on its way.

