Wayne Rooney to leave DC United for Derby County in return to English football

(CNN) Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney will return to English football and join Championship side Derby County in January 2020, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who currently players for Major League Soccer's D.C. United , has signed an 18-month contract with the 'Rams' in a player-coach role.

"Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer," Derby's Dutch coach Phillip Cocu said in a statement. "It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch.

"He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well. His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.

"He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club. The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the Academy."

