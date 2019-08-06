(CNN) When Alejandro Bedoya woke up on Sunday to news of another mass shooting in the US, the second within 13 hours, he said it ran non-stop through his mind. For the Philadelphia Union captain, it hit home; he grew up in Weston, Florida -- which is not far from the spot of the Parkland, Florida, shooting.

"More needs to be done," the MLS midfielder said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. "We have a gun violence problem in this country that no other civilized nation in the world has."

So when he was on the pitch in Washington, DC on Sunday -- just hours after the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio -- Bedoya felt compelled to act. He used his voice on live television -- publicly calling out Congress over gun control during Philadelphia's match against DC United at Audi Field.

After scoring during his team's 5-1 win, Bedoya sprinted over to the field microphone and yelled, "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let's go!" It broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 television.

His actions appear to have resonated with many -- as Bedoya, as voted on by journalists and fans, was voted MLS Player of the Week on Monday.

