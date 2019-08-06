(CNN) The chairman of a leading German football club is under growing pressure to resign after making racist comments about African people during a speech last week.

Schalke chairman Clemens Tönnies criticized tax increases to fight climate change while speaking at a festival in the western city of Paderborn, suggesting instead that money be used to fund power plants in Africa.

"Then the Africans would stop cutting down trees and stop producing children when it's dark," Tönnies was quoted as saying by regional German newspaper Neue Westfälische.

He has since apologized for his remarks and said he supports Schalke's values against "racism, discrimination and exclusion."

The club told CNN that their ethics body will be discussing his remarks soon, in an upcoming meeting.

