Explosions and evacuations after fire at military warehouse in Siberia

(CNN) A state of emergency has been declared in Siberia where a fire at a military warehouse used to store artillery shells set off a series of huge explosions, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Thousands of residents are being evacuated from the 20 kilometer (12 mile) zone around the base near the city of Achinsk, TASS said, quoting the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"We have organized temporary accommodation centers in the kindergartens and schools of the settlements of Solnechny and Mazul," the emergency department's press service said, according to TASS

A fire at an arms depot in Siberia caused explosions and at least one death, according to Russian state media.

Explosions shook the city for at least five hours on Monday as the fire raged in the Krasnoyarsk region, around 3,000 kilometers (2,000 miles) east of the Russian capital Moscow, TASS reported

Images published on social media and by local Russian media showed flames shooting into the air and huge plumes of smoke billowing over Achinsk, which had more than 109,000 residents in 2013, according to the latest United Nations population figures.

