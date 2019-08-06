(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has resigned.
-- A Twitter account that has been linked to the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooter included retweets of extreme left-wing and anti-police posts.
-- Toni Morrison, author of works on the black experience and the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize, died at 88 years old.
-- The Dow rebounded after Chinese officials said they would take steps to keep its currency from falling too far.
-- A California millionaire who spent more than four years on the run as a suspect in his wife's death has been apprehended.
-- Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera met with Dr. Phil after he pleaded for the TV host's help.
-- An iconic photo of Beyoncé shot for Vogue's September 2018 issue will be added to the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. Photographer Tyler Mitchell was the first African-American to shoot a cover for the magazine.
-- Domino's and other companies in the UK are stockpiling ingredients to limit disruption to their supply chain in case of a disorderly Brexit.