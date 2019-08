(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:



-- US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has resigned.

-- A Twitter account that has been linked to the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooter included retweets of extreme left-wing and anti-police posts.

-- Toni Morrison, author of works on the black experience and the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize , died at 88 years old.

-- The Dow rebounded after Chinese officials said they would take steps to keep its currency from falling too far.

-- A California millionaire who spent more than four years on the run as a suspect in his wife's death has been apprehended.