Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean playwright Stephen Chifunyise

(CNN) Stephen Chifunyise, the prolific Zimbabwean playwright and cultural connoisseur, has died of complications from cancer, his nephew Dennis Chifunyise told CNN. He was 70.

"Indeed, as Zimbabweans, particularly practitioners in the creative and cultural industries we have lost a legend, father figure, coach and mentor who was an exceptional arts and culture policy expert whose knack of understanding UNESCO Conventions, culture and heritage frameworks and policies was unmatched."

The playwright's fans also took to social media to express their condolences.

Your contribution to Zimbabwe's arts & culture sector is immense. A mentor, an advisor, an artist, a leader, a father, a friend. You always had words of knowledge, of advice and of encouragement. You will be missed.

Go well Uncle Steve #StephenChifunyise

The passion this man had for the arts ran deep.

Playwright.

Co-founded Chipawo in the 80s, a platform for developing young talent. Some of Chipawo's products; Danai Gurira, Chiwoniso Maraire, Chipo Chung.

A real Zimbabwean hero.

RIP, Stephen Chifunyise 🇿🇼